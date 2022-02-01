Indian vessel apprehended for poaching in Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone

KARACHI – Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has apprehended an Indian fishing vessel poaching inside the Pakistani Exclusive Economic Zone.

A statement issued by PMSA said that the vessel namely Tulis Maiya along with seven crew members has been taken into custody.

The agency regularly patrols Pak EEZ, to ensure the protection of its own fishermen while ensuring no foreign fishing vessels conduct poaching inside our EEZ.

“On 28 Jan, the PMSA Ship observed the Indian fishing vessel poaching inside Pakistani EEZ and warned its crew but it did not respond and continued poaching,” it said in a statement.

PMSA said that the Nakwa of the Indian fishing vessel made an evasive and dangerous manoeuvre after seeing approaching Pakistani forces’ ship.

Nevertheless, PMSA successfully apprehended the boat after chasing it down and compelling it to stop in the name of law.

The boat has been brought to Karachi for further legal proceedings as the act is clear poaching of rich resources of Indus Delta, violation of Pakistani law and UN Convention on Law of the Sea.