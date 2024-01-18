Search

Mehwish Hayat faces backlash over latest bold photoshoots

Maheen Khawaja
07:27 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Mehwish Hayat faces backlash over latest bold photoshoots
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Lollywood sensation Mehwish Hayat consistently dazzles her fans, mastering the art of captivating attention.

Whether through her impeccable acting or stunning modelling, this 35-year-old artist has never failed to make her fans swoon with every role she takes on. Known for her bold persona and glamorous looks, Mehwish Hayat has become a beloved figure among netizens, who have fallen head over heels for her enchanting charm. 

In a recent photoshoot, the Actor in Law diva exuded flair, showcasing her fierce lioness-like persona as she posed against a motorcycle. Bedecked in a chic black leather jacket paired with a star-studded tank top, knee-high boots, and sleek latex gloves, Mehwish Hayat effortlessly solidifies her status as a style icon, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of her fans.

The photoshoot amassed thousands of reactions and garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Mehwish made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance. The actor rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai.

Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi are some of the hit projects under her belt.

Mehwish Hayat, Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib set to share screen in Daghabaaz Dil

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

