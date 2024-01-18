TikTok sensations Hafsa Khan and Shaheer Khan tie the knot

The dynamic duo, Hafsa and Shaheer Khan initially made waves with their entertaining videos on various platforms and embarked on a journey from friendship to love after participating in a game show on a popular Pakistani private channel a few years ago.
Celebrations kicked off as 2024 marked the beginning of their marital bliss. the lovebirds wasted no time sharing glimpses of their Mayon on January 10, followed by a recent showcase of their enchanting wedding ceremony on Instagram.
The captivating duo dazzled their fans with a spectacle of style. Hafsa stole the spotlight, embodying a vision in a masterpiece crafted by Nouman Siddiqui—a breathtaking pink and green lehenga choli. Meanwhile, Shaheer exuded charisma in street trousers paired with a light Kathai sherwani from the renowned 'Najeeb Maya.'
The wedding ambience, beautifully curated by 'Events Pro Karachi,' set the perfect backdrop for the event, with photography and videography handled by the talented team at 'Khushnod.'
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
