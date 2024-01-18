Search

Lifestyle

TikTok sensations Hafsa Khan and Shaheer Khan tie the knot

Web Desk
07:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
TikTok sensations Hafsa Khan and Shaheer Khan tie the knot
Source: Instagram

The dynamic duo, Hafsa and Shaheer Khan initially made waves with their entertaining videos on various platforms and embarked on a journey from friendship to love after participating in a game show on a popular Pakistani private channel a few years ago.

Celebrations kicked off as 2024 marked the beginning of their marital bliss. the lovebirds wasted no time sharing glimpses of their Mayon on January 10, followed by a recent showcase of their enchanting wedding ceremony on Instagram.

The captivating duo dazzled their fans with a spectacle of style. Hafsa stole the spotlight, embodying a vision in a masterpiece crafted by Nouman Siddiqui—a breathtaking pink and green lehenga choli. Meanwhile, Shaheer exuded charisma in street trousers paired with a light Kathai sherwani from the renowned 'Najeeb Maya.' 

The wedding ambience, beautifully curated by 'Events Pro Karachi,' set the perfect backdrop for the event, with photography and videography handled by the talented team at 'Khushnod.'

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:12 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sahir Ali Bagga and ex-Miss World Kamaliya release new version of ...

12:25 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

'100 days of hell': Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane mourn Palestinian ...

07:52 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

‘Love Like That’: Ali Sethi and Jonita Gandhi shine in new ...

06:03 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Mia Khalifa, Osman Khalid Butt and others support South Africa's case ...

02:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

WATCH: Nauman Ijaz and family brings dance floor to life at wedding

04:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded reception

Lifestyle

11:27 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sunny Leone launches personalized AI clone

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

05:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

WATCH—Bollywood’s spin on Ali Zafar’s hit song, Jhoom, is ...

11:51 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Fatima Effendi, Kanwar Arsalan's home catches fire

12:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Is Imran Abbas a trained pilot?

01:20 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Indian film ‘Fighter’ ignites anti-Pakistan sentiments, irks ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:17 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

World powers react to Pak-Iran escalation

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: