Hot Mango Chutney Sauce - Meesha Shafi drops teaser of upcoming song

Web Desk
06:12 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Hot Mango Chutney Sauce - Meesha Shafi drops teaser of upcoming song
Share

The talent powerhouse Meesha Shafi has dropped the news of her upcoming song that has left her fans thrilled.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ayaa Lariye crooner shared the exciting news that she will be releasing a new song in September.

Collaborating with a diverse group of talented creatives, the project is all set to steal hearts. "HOT MANGO CHUTNEY SAUCE ‘ye koi aam chutney nahin’", she captioned,

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi)

Further, Shafi revealed that the release date of the song is September 10 and asked her followers to mark the date.

"@abdullah.s.siddiqui @eman_suleman @rubbab_ali @zarapeerzada @baemisaal @awaisgohar @hashimali90 @swineryy @checkboxmedia @thedaftdraft", she tagged all the people who made the song possible.

Zindagi Tamasha star Eman Suleman also shared a video teaser of 'Hot Mango Chutney Sauce' on her feed. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eman (@eman_suleman)

Other figures such as creative illustrator The Daft Draft, Baemisaal and Swineryy seem to be involved in the project as well. The expectations have skyrocketed as Shafi's new song looks promising.

Meesha Shafi slams Saba Qamar for 'hypocritical ... 02:31 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

The aftermath of Noor Mukadam's brutal murder has led to the impromptu femicide debate that pointedly attacks the ...

More From This Category
Paighaam Layi Saba - Atif Aslam's Defence Day ...
05:20 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Adnan Siddiqui reveals details about upcoming ...
04:50 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Ushna Shah’s BTS pictures from RDB’s song ...
04:20 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Nasir Khan Jan accuses Alizeh Shah of copying his ...
03:27 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
PISA 2021 - Nominations announced in 24 categories
03:00 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
TikTok star Romaisa Khan’s new dance video goes ...
02:14 PM | 7 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hot Mango Chutney Sauce - Meesha Shafi drops teaser of upcoming song
06:12 PM | 7 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr