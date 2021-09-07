Hot Mango Chutney Sauce - Meesha Shafi drops teaser of upcoming song
The talent powerhouse Meesha Shafi has dropped the news of her upcoming song that has left her fans thrilled.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ayaa Lariye crooner shared the exciting news that she will be releasing a new song in September.
Collaborating with a diverse group of talented creatives, the project is all set to steal hearts. "HOT MANGO CHUTNEY SAUCE ‘ye koi aam chutney nahin’", she captioned,
Further, Shafi revealed that the release date of the song is September 10 and asked her followers to mark the date.
"@abdullah.s.siddiqui @eman_suleman @rubbab_ali @zarapeerzada @baemisaal @awaisgohar @hashimali90 @swineryy @checkboxmedia @thedaftdraft", she tagged all the people who made the song possible.
Zindagi Tamasha star Eman Suleman also shared a video teaser of 'Hot Mango Chutney Sauce' on her feed.
Other figures such as creative illustrator The Daft Draft, Baemisaal and Swineryy seem to be involved in the project as well. The expectations have skyrocketed as Shafi's new song looks promising.
