Mehwish Hayat cautions fans about scammers

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has warned her fans about the scammers trying to exploit the name of her production company, 'Pink Lama Films'.
Taking to social media platform X, Hayat addressed the misleading information circulating about her international production company. In a comprehensive message, the actress clarified the legitimate email address for contacting Pink Llama Films, stating, "This is to inform everyone that the only legitimate email address for contacting my film company, Pink Llama is info@pinkllamafilms.com. If anyone contacts you on social media claiming to represent me OR the company, please know that it is fraudulent/fake. We advise against any interaction with these parties and we will not be held responsible if you engage. This is a criminal offence and please report such people if you come across them."
Earlier, she emphasized that Pink Llama Films will be dedicated to producing films and web series aimed at countering Islamophobia and dispelling anti-Pakistan stereotypes, with the goal of presenting a positive image of her nation. The talented star of 'London Nahin Jaun Ga' revealed that the company's team will consist of accomplished professionals, including recipients of prestigious accolades such as BAFTA Film Awards and Emmy Awards.
On the work front, Hayat's recent projects include Chhalawa, Baaji, London Nahin Jaunga, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Unsuni, Dil Lagi and Ms Marvel.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Saturday, reflecting the negative trend observed in the global market.
As per data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the value of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams, settling at Rs221,800 and Rs190,158, respectively.
Concurrently, the international market saw a decrease of $4 in the price of gold, settling at $1,914 per ounce.
On the previous day, bullion prices hovered near a one-month low and were headed for their third consecutive weekly drop due to the strengthening of the dollar and bond yields following a report showing an increase in US producer prices in July.
In the local market, the price of gold has displayed volatility amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty, elevated inflation, and in tandem with developments in the global market. People often opt to purchase gold during such periods as a safe investment and a hedge against uncertainties.
Association-provided data indicated that the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.
