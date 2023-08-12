Search

Mehwish Hayat cautions fans about scammers

Maheen Khawaja 09:29 PM | 12 Aug, 2023
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has warned her fans about the scammers trying to exploit the name of her production company, 'Pink Lama Films'.

Taking to social media platform X, Hayat addressed the misleading information circulating about her international production company. In a comprehensive message, the actress clarified the legitimate email address for contacting Pink Llama Films, stating, "This is to inform everyone that the only legitimate email address for contacting my film company, Pink Llama is info@pinkllamafilms.com. If anyone contacts you on social media claiming to represent me OR the company, please know that it is fraudulent/fake. We advise against any interaction with these parties and we will not be held responsible if you engage. This is a criminal offence and please report such people if you come across them."

Earlier, she emphasized that Pink Llama Films will be dedicated to producing films and web series aimed at countering Islamophobia and dispelling anti-Pakistan stereotypes, with the goal of presenting a positive image of her nation. The talented star of 'London Nahin Jaun Ga' revealed that the company's team will consist of accomplished professionals, including recipients of prestigious accolades such as BAFTA Film Awards and Emmy Awards.

On the work front, Hayat's recent projects include Chhalawa, Baaji, London Nahin Jaunga, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Unsuni, Dil Lagi and Ms Marvel.

