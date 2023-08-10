Search

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat's "lioness-like allure" is everything to die for!

Noor Fatima 05:11 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Lollywood's A-list actress, Mehwish Hayat, can definitely pull off any look she wants! From essaying a bubbly desi girl to a modern woman, Hayat's versatility knows no bound. 

With yet another "experimental look" to be added in her huge catalogue of looks, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar famed actress has something in the store for the internet to take inspiration from. 

Taking to Instagtam, the Mirat-ul-Uroos actress shared a reel showing off her "lioness-like" avatar. With a dramatic smokey eye makeup — that could definitely give Egyptians a run for their money — and Hayat's black and gold embellished bodycon dress complementing the fierce look, the actress stole all the spotlight. 

To add cherry on top, the Load Wedding diva flaunted her beachy wavy hair.  

"Went for a very experimental look," Hayat shared excitedly. 

Roaring with lioness-like allure !" she added.

Social media users were blown away by Hayat's new avatar, dropping praises in the comment section.

On the work front, Hayat's recent projects include Chhalawa, Baaji, London Nahi Jaunga, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Unsuni, Dil Lagi, and Ms. Marvel.

Mehwish Hayat has an important message for trolls and critics

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

