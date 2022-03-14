Indian actress arrested for pickpocketing at international book fair

MUMBAI – Indian actress Rupaa Dutta was arrested for allegedly pickpocketing in the Kolkata International Book Fair.

She was arrested on Saturday after a policeman caught her dumping a slew of moneybags in the dustbin during the event.

Police recovered 65,760 Indian rupees from her possession and she was detained after she could not give a satisfactory answer about the money.

During initial interrogation, she admitted that she was picking the pocket in the groundfair. Police said that the actress had been involved in such activities in the past.

According to Hindustan Times, a case under section 379/411 of the Indian Penal Code has been started against the actor as per the complaint of sub inspector Jayanya Nath Saha of Bidhannagar North police station.

"The fact of the case, in brief, is that in course of performing R.T. duty on 12.03.2022 at 17.15 hrs, he (the SI)had been to Kolkata Book fair and found a chaos going on at the said fair. On intervening, he found that the aforesaid lady was stealing money from a purse. Accordingly, she was arrested and on search several purses containing money amounting Rs. 65,760 was found. On ask she failed to produce any reason for having many purses with her," Police said.