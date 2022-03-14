Indian actress arrested for pickpocketing at international book fair

10:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
Indian actress arrested for pickpocketing at international book fair
Source: Rupa Dutta (Instagram)
Share

MUMBAI – Indian actress Rupaa Dutta was arrested for allegedly pickpocketing in the Kolkata International Book Fair.

She was arrested on Saturday after a policeman caught her dumping a slew of moneybags in the dustbin during the event. 

Police recovered 65,760 Indian rupees from her possession and she was detained after she could not give a satisfactory answer about the money. 

During initial interrogation, she admitted that she was picking the pocket in the groundfair. Police said that the actress had been involved in such activities in the past. 

According to Hindustan Times, a case under section 379/411 of the Indian Penal Code has been started against the actor as per the complaint of sub inspector Jayanya Nath Saha of Bidhannagar North police station. 

"The fact of the case, in brief, is that in course of performing R.T. duty on 12.03.2022 at 17.15 hrs, he (the SI)had been to Kolkata Book fair and found a chaos going on at the said fair. On intervening, he found that the aforesaid lady was stealing money from a purse. Accordingly, she was arrested and on search several purses containing money amounting Rs. 65,760 was found. On ask she failed to produce any reason for having many purses with her," Police said.

Bollywood actor arrested for shooting, uploading ... 01:30 PM | 8 Feb, 2021

MUMBAI – Indian actor and model Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by police for allegedly shooting and uploading ...

More From This Category
Ushna Shah draws flak for wearing skimpy clothes
09:48 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Umar Akmal, wife welcome baby boy
08:11 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new ...
06:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Anumta Qureshi faces backlash over pregnancy ...
07:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Watch - Trailer of 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is out ...
07:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest BTS video ...
04:35 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actress arrested for pickpocketing at international book fair
10:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr