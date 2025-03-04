How to lose weight This Ramadan? Avoid these common weight-loss mistakes

Ramadan is often seen as a time when weight loss becomes easier due to fasting, but many people struggle to shed excess weight—or even gain it—due to certain habits. If you find yourself putting in the effort but not seeing results, you may be making some common mistakes. Here’s how to avoid them and optimize your health during this sacred month.

1. Sitting Too Much and Not Staying Active

A sedentary lifestyle slows down metabolism and leads to weight gain. Long hours of sitting, whether at work or watching TV, can make it harder to burn calories.

How to fix it:

Stay active with light exercises such as walking, stretching, or home workouts.

Engage in Taraweeh prayers, which also help in staying active.

Avoid lying down immediately after Iftar to aid digestion.

2. Skipping Suhoor

Many people skip Suhoor, thinking it will help with weight loss, but it actually has the opposite effect. Not eating in the morning leads to extreme hunger at Iftar, causing overeating and slower metabolism.

How to fix it:

Eat a balanced Suhoor with protein, fiber, and healthy fats to stay full longer.

Choose foods like eggs, yogurt, whole grains, and nuts to maintain energy levels.

Drink enough water to stay hydrated throughout the day.

3. Poor Sleep and Increased Stress

Lack of sleep and high stress levels affect hormones responsible for appetite and metabolism. Sleep deprivation can lead to increased cravings and reduced fat burning.

How to fix it:

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, aiming for at least six to eight hours of sleep.

Reduce stress through prayer, meditation, or light breathing exercises.

Avoid caffeine and heavy meals close to bedtime to ensure better rest.

4. Consuming Too Many Fried and Sugary Foods at Iftar

Traditional Ramadan foods often include deep-fried snacks and sugar-laden drinks, which can quickly lead to weight gain. These foods provide empty calories without keeping you full for long.

How to fix it:

Break your fast with dates and water, followed by a well-balanced meal.

Opt for grilled, baked, or air-fried alternatives instead of deep-fried foods.

Limit processed sugars and replace them with natural sweeteners like honey or fresh fruits.

5. Not Drinking Enough Water

Dehydration is common during Ramadan and can slow down metabolism, making weight loss difficult. Many people prioritize tea, coffee, or carbonated drinks over water, leading to further dehydration.

How to fix it:

Drink at least eight to ten glasses of water between Iftar and Suhoor.

Avoid excessive caffeine, which can lead to fluid loss.

Include water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and soups in your meals.

6. Overeating Due to Fasting Hours

After a long day of fasting, it’s easy to overeat at Iftar, especially when consuming calorie-dense foods. Eating too quickly also leads to poor digestion and unnecessary calorie intake.

How to fix it:

Eat mindfully by chewing slowly and stopping when you feel full.

Use smaller plates to control portion sizes.

Prioritize protein and fiber-rich foods to keep you full for longer.

Key Strategies to Support Weight Loss During Ramadan