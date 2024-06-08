Search

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces release of 'Bado Badi 2'

02:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces release of 'Bado Badi 2'
Kashif Rana, the self-acclaimed singer known for his internet name - Chahat Fateh Ali Khan - recently made headlines for his hilarious rendition of famous song 'Bado Badi'.

His version took the internet by storm as it garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube, surpassing the record of singer Ali Zafar. 

However, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan suffered a blow earlier this week after his viral song was removed from YouTube over copyright issue. 

The 'cringe' singer has now announced the release of the second version of "Bado Badi". In video clip, He thanked his fans in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, adding that he will soon release the "Bado Badi 2".

Khab also revealed that he was also working an film "Sabaq" which will be released on YouTube. 

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release debut film ‘Sabaq’ this Eid

