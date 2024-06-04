Search

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release debut film ‘Sabaq’ this Eid

05:33 PM | 4 Jun, 2024
chahat fateh ali

In an exciting announcement that has fans buzzing, internet sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan revealed his upcoming film "Sabaq." Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Khan shared the film’s trailer with his followers, accompanied by the message, "My first film, Sabaq, releasing on Eid Mubarak day, InshaAllah."

Directed by Faraz Ahmed, "Sabaq" is set to be a comedy-drama that delves into the themes of second marriages and the world of social media influencers. The trailer, which quickly gained traction online, features Khan in his quintessential style. Viewers are treated to scenes of Khan playing himself, capturing his iconic video snippets on his phone. True to form, the singer-influencer delivers his signature catchphrase, "King of hearts, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, all the way from London."

The film promises a humorous take on contemporary societal issues, blending Khan's unique personality with a storyline that reflects the intricacies and comedic elements of modern relationships and digital fame. Khan's portrayal of himself adds a layer of authenticity and charm to the project, making "Sabaq" a highly anticipated release for his fans and comedy enthusiasts alike.

Khan's foray into cinema marks a new chapter in his career, and "Sabaq" is poised to bring laughter and entertainment to audiences this festive season. Earlier in December, the British-Pakistani sensation, known for his viral singing videos, took an unexpected turn by entering the realm of politics. Opting to run as an independent candidate, Khan officially submitted his nomination papers for a seat in the National Assembly (NA). Taking to X, Khan, whose real name is Kashif Rana, announced that he is vying for candidacy in Lahore's NA-128, holding his nomination papers in hand. This development adds another layer to the singer’s multifaceted public persona.

Widely recognized as 'Chahat Fateh Ali Khan,' he gained fame as an internet singing sensation, captivating millions of netizens with his distinctive style. Before making waves in the world of music and politics, Khan had a stint as a first-class cricketer in Pakistan. During the 1983-84 season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he represented the Lahore team, playing two first-class matches and scoring 16 runs in three innings.

With "Sabaq," Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is set to charm the cinema audience, bringing his charismatic presence from the digital world to the big screen. Fans eagerly await this comedy-drama, anticipating a delightful blend of humor and social commentary.

05:33 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release debut film ‘Sabaq’ this Eid

Latest

05:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

British diplomat booked in Pakistan’s capital for ramming car into cop

02:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

