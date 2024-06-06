Blow to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan as viral song ‘Bado Badi’ removed from YouTube

Kashif Rana, the self-acclaimed singer known for his internet name - Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, gained fame on social media for his bizarre viral songs including 'Bado Badi,' which raked in millions of views on YouTube and other social platforms.
Chahat dropped his song 'Bado Badi' on video streaming site in which he hired his friend as a model. The song went viral and raked in 19 million views in a month.
It also appeared in trending section, and content creators and celebrities are deeply influenced by it. The song prompted several renditions and skits from content creators.
The song after making waves online has been deleted from Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's official YouTube channel due to copyright issues.
The famous Punjabi song 'Akh Lari Bado Badi,' was originally of legendary singer Noor Jehan for 1973 Pakistani film 'Banarasi Thug.' It was said to be a bang from past, and many artists have shared their rendition before Chahat did it.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
