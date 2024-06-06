Blow to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan as viral song ‘Bado Badi’ removed from YouTube

Kashif Rana, the self-acclaimed singer known for his internet name - Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, gained fame on social media for his bizarre viral songs including 'Bado Badi,' which raked in millions of views on YouTube and other social platforms.

Chahat dropped his song 'Bado Badi' on video streaming site in which he hired his friend as a model. The song went viral and raked in 19 million views in a month.

It also appeared in trending section, and content creators and celebrities are deeply influenced by it. The song prompted several renditions and skits from content creators.

The song after making waves online has been deleted from Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's official YouTube channel due to copyright issues.

The famous Punjabi song 'Akh Lari Bado Badi,' was originally of legendary singer Noor Jehan for 1973 Pakistani film 'Banarasi Thug.' It was said to be a bang from past, and many artists have shared their rendition before Chahat did it.