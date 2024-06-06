Chaman DC Office vandalized, highway blocked again after protesters eviction

The situation remains tense in Chaman, Balochistan amid protests over the eviction of their protest camps and the reopening of the Chaman-Quetta highway.

Protesters vandalized the Chaman DC Office amid ongoing tensions after clearance of protest camps by Levies personnel and the reopening of the highway.

The agitators also caused damage to the building. DC Chaman, Raja Athar Abbas, was reportedly targeted in attack but managed to escape unharmed. Levies personnel quickly apprehended the attackers, preventing further violence.

After the violent incident, an FIR under anti-terrorism sections has been filed against the perpetrators. The protest started couple of days ago after arrest of seven individuals and the filing of terrorism charges against ten others.

The protesters are demanding the release of the arrested individuals and the dropping of the terrorism charges. The reopening of Chaman-Quetta highway, a vital trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and amid the tensions, all trade and travel between the two sides remain suspended.