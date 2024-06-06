Chaman DC Office vandalized, highway blocked again after protesters eviction

The situation remains tense in Chaman, Balochistan amid protests over the eviction of their protest camps and the reopening of the Chaman-Quetta highway.
Protesters vandalized the Chaman DC Office amid ongoing tensions after clearance of protest camps by Levies personnel and the reopening of the highway.
The agitators also caused damage to the building. DC Chaman, Raja Athar Abbas, was reportedly targeted in attack but managed to escape unharmed. Levies personnel quickly apprehended the attackers, preventing further violence.
After the violent incident, an FIR under anti-terrorism sections has been filed against the perpetrators. The protest started couple of days ago after arrest of seven individuals and the filing of terrorism charges against ten others.
The protesters are demanding the release of the arrested individuals and the dropping of the terrorism charges. The reopening of Chaman-Quetta highway, a vital trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and amid the tensions, all trade and travel between the two sides remain suspended.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.