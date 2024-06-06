Search

Ehsaas Kafalat Program Rs10500 payment Phase 2 starts in June; Check all details here

Ehsaas Kafalat Program Rs10500 payment Phase 2 starts in June; Check all details here

Ehsaas Kafalat Program is offering financial aid to marginalised sections and the program's second phase is starting this June.

Daily Pakistan provides an in-depth look at the second phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat 10500 program, covering updates on various aid initiatives and how beneficiaries can access their funds.

The second phase of Ehsaas Kafalat program will be launched in all districts that were not covered in initial phase. This expansion ensures broader coverage and assistance to those who were previously excluded.

