Gold prices dip by Rs3,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold suffered losses for third consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday amid downward international trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs3,300 to reach Rs303,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs2,829 with new rate settling at Rs259,773.

A day earlier, per tola gold rate plunged by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs306,300 while the 10-gram gold decreased by Rs2,058 wits new price fixing at Rs262,602.

Gold prices have eased globally as investors await inflation data, which will be issued later this week. They are also closely monitoring the developments related to US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Earlier this month, the yellow metal recorded massive gains to hit all-time high as investors poured in their money into the commodity after Trump’s tariff plans created uncertainty in international markets.