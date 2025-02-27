Sindh announces free pink scooter scheme for women [Check Eligibility]

KARACHI – The Sindh cabinet has approved a scheme to provide pink scooters to women for free of cost, a move that aims at empowering them.

Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Memon said women who possess a two-wheeler license will be eligible to receive a scooter, adding that electric bikes will be distributed through a monthly draw.

He added that female students and working women will be eligible for the electric bikes.

Memon further stated that women who do not know how to ride a bike will be given training by female instructors. The women who receive electric bikes will not be allowed to sell them for seven years, he added.

Meanwhile, the government also approved the scheme for the procurement of double-decker buses and more electric buses for Karachi.

The senior minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised to provide 180 electric buses through the federal government, but the Centre has not provided any funds for the purchase of these buses.

In response to a question regarding MQM leader Farooq Sattar’s criticism of the PPP government, Sharjeel Memon said Sattar and his party did not longer exist.