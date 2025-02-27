Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan, UAE set for key economic deals as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled arrives today

ISLAMABAD – Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is all set to land in Pakistan today with focus on boosting economic ties and enhancing investment cooperation between two Islamic nations. The visit of Sheikh Khaled highlights the UAE’s continued support for Pakistan’s economic growth and the deepening of ties between the two nations.

UAE, one of Pakistan’s key trading partner, has been a key source of foreign investment and recent visit of Sheikh Khaled’s visit, comes at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. UAE Ruler will land in the country along with high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders.

His visit speaks of longstanding, friendly ties, and underscores mutual commitment to further strengthening their economic partnership. According to Pakistan’s foreign office, the crown prince will engage in high-level discussions with Pakistani leadership to exchange views on matters of shared interest, bolster historical connections, and explore new avenues for economic cooperation and investment.

Several key agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit, as these agreements are said to enhance the existing framework for long-term collaboration in various sectors, opening new opportunities for joint ventures and projects aimed at furthering economic cooperation between both nations.

Last year, two sides inked agreements worth over $3 billion focused on railways, economic zones, and infrastructure projects.  Pakistan’s policymakers term UAE as an key export market, benefiting from its proximity and reduced transportation costs.

UAE Embassy issues updated visa guidelines for Pakistani applicants

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Daily Pakistan Global

