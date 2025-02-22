Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

UAE Embassy issues updated visa guidelines for Pakistani applicants

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy has released updated visa guidelines for Pakistanis, detailing application requirements, processing fees, and special provisions for minors.

According to the new guidelines, the visa processing fee has been set at $69 (approximately Rs. 19,300) per person. Applications for visit, tourist, and family visas must be submitted online, while employment visas follow a separate process. Upon submission, applicants will receive an appointment notification for verification at the embassy or visa center.

Key Requirements for a UAE Visa:

  • Visa Application Proof: A copy of the submitted application.
  • Bank Statement: A six-month bank statement, signed and stamped, showing a minimum balance of $5,000 (approximately Rs. 1.4 million).
  • Accommodation Proof: Hotel booking, home lease, or confirmation of stay with relatives or friends.
  • Return Ticket: A confirmed return flight ticket is mandatory.
  • Identification Documents: Original NIC or passport, valid for at least six months.
  • Visa Fee Payment: The $69 fee must be deposited in a designated Al-Falah Bank account, and the original payment receipt must be presented at the visa center.

Visa Process for Children:

The UAE Embassy has introduced specific requirements for minors based on age:

  • Under 5 years: No visit to the visa center is required. A passport-size photo with a white background must be submitted.
  • Ages 6 to 15: No need to bring a photo; it will be taken at the visa center.
  • Ages 15 and above: The application process follows the same steps as adults.

Final Steps & Biometric Verification

Applicants aged 5 years and older must complete biometric verification at the visa center before their application is finalized.

The updated guidelines aim to streamline the visa process and ensure compliance with UAE immigration policies.

