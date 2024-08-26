Iran issues over 58,000 visas to Pakistani pilgrims for Arbaeen

ISLAMABAD - The authorities in Iran have granted visas to over 58,000 Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Iraq, through Iranian borders for Arbaeen.

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moqaddam told the official news agency of Iran that the country issued the visas through round-the-clock efforts.

The envoy highlighted that over 1,000 Pakistani buses and 70 Iranian vehicles were allocated to transport the Pakistani pilgrims via land borders, adding that around 14 defective Pakistani buses were replaced.

The ambassador also announced a 50% discount on insurance tariffs for pilgrims and the provision of fuel to Pakistani buses at the standard rate in Iran.

The official also announced that customs duties for the goods carried by Pakistani caravans have been removed.

In his remarks, the envoy expressed sympathy over the recent incident that led to the death of Pakistani pilgrims. At least 28 pilgrims from Pakistan lost their lives while 23 others were left injured when a bus carrying pilgrims overturned in central Iran about a week ago.

As far as Arbaeen is concerned, special arrangements are being made to facilitate the pilgrims from the Muslim world. The Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to commemorate the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS). Arbaeen is observed with a pilgrimage to the city of Karbala in Iraq.