Japan to deport asylum seekers as fresh legislation takes effect: Details inside

TOKYO - The government of Japan has implemented a new legislation, making it easier to deport asylum seekers.

The fresh legislation aimed at expediting the deportation process for failed asylum seekers came into effect on Monday and is equally drawing praise and concern from advocacy groups.

Under the new law, asylum seekers rejected three times by the authorities can now face deportation. Previously they were allowed to remain in the country during the appeals process, regardless of the number of attempts made.

Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi, commenting on the law last month, described the revised law as a means to swiftly remove those without authorization to stay, thereby reducing long-term detentions.

The minister highlighted that while those in genuine need of protection will be safeguarded, those found in violation of regulations will face strict consequences.

The fresh legislation is being criticized by the rights groups and pro-immigration factions who have raised concerns about the law.

In this regard, the Japan Association for Refugees expressed strong concerns online, cautioning that the enforcement of the new law could endanger the lives and safety of refugees seeking sanctuary in Japan. The group called for the establishment of a fair system aligning with international standards to protect asylum seekers within the country.

Japan is often criticized for its strict asylum policies. The country saw a record-low number of successful asylum applications last year, with refugee status granted to just 303 individuals, most of whom belonged to Afghanistan.

The fresh legislation has raised concerns in the backdrop of the perception that the transparency of Japan's asylum screening process can't be declared fair.

In recent months, the government has introduced several measures regarding immigrants. One of the most noticeable proposals in this regard sparked debate as it aims to revoke the residency of foreigners who evade tax payments.

Currently, under Japanese law, foreign nationals can attain residency after spending ten years in the country, including holding a work permit for five years. However, some individuals have the opportunity to expedite this process based on a points system evaluating various factors including age and language proficiency. Some of the foreigners can even get the residency within one year.

The proposal regarding revoking residency over tax payment has not been approved by the lawmakers but fears persist that if the law is passed, foreigners would be affected.