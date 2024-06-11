Search

Immigration

Japan to deport asylum seekers as fresh legislation takes effect: Details inside

Web Desk
04:06 PM | 11 Jun, 2024
Japan to deport asylum seekers as fresh legislation takes effect: Details inside

TOKYO - The government of Japan has implemented a new legislation, making it easier to deport asylum seekers. 

The fresh legislation aimed at expediting the deportation process for failed asylum seekers came into effect on Monday and is equally drawing praise and concern from advocacy groups.

Under the new law, asylum seekers rejected three times by the authorities can now face deportation. Previously they were allowed to remain in the country during the appeals process, regardless of the number of attempts made.

Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi, commenting on the law last month, described the revised law as a means to swiftly remove those without authorization to stay, thereby reducing long-term detentions.

The minister highlighted that while those in genuine need of protection will be safeguarded, those found in violation of regulations will face strict consequences.

The fresh legislation is being criticized by the rights groups and pro-immigration factions who have raised concerns about the law.

In this regard, the Japan Association for Refugees expressed strong concerns online, cautioning that the enforcement of the new law could endanger the lives and safety of refugees seeking sanctuary in Japan. The group called for the establishment of a fair system aligning with international standards to protect asylum seekers within the country. 

Japan is often criticized for its strict asylum policies. The country saw a record-low number of successful asylum applications last year, with refugee status granted to just 303 individuals, most of whom belonged to Afghanistan.

The fresh legislation has raised concerns in the backdrop of the perception that the transparency of Japan's asylum screening process can't be declared fair.

In recent months, the government has introduced several measures regarding immigrants. One of the most noticeable proposals in this regard sparked debate as it aims to revoke the residency of foreigners who evade tax payments.

Currently, under Japanese law, foreign nationals can attain residency after spending ten years in the country, including holding a work permit for five years. However, some individuals have the opportunity to expedite this process based on a points system evaluating various factors including age and language proficiency. Some of the foreigners can even get the residency within one year.

The proposal regarding revoking residency over tax payment has not been approved by the lawmakers but fears persist that if the law is passed, foreigners would be affected. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

04:06 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Japan to deport asylum seekers as fresh legislation takes effect: ...

01:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia registers record-breaking year for travel and tourism

12:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

UK, Schengen visa: Here's how much Pakistani applicants paid for ...

08:43 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Denmark unveils sweeping changes for foreign workers in healthcare ...

08:22 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Thai premier clarifies policy on proposed tourism tax

08:09 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

These UK airports have reintroduced 100ml liquid rule: Read before ...

Immigration

08:35 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Kuwait eases hiring of foreign workers with these fresh changes

08:24 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Poland increases National Visa fee and here are the details

04:53 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia expels 300,000 unregistered pilgrims ahead of Hajj

04:21 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pakistan completes pre-Hajj flight operation successfully

Advertisement

Latest

05:37 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passes away hours after IND vs PAK match

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 11 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 227.65 280.65
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.79 749.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.28 40.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.78 914.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.02 172.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.31 730.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.21 312.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: