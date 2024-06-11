Malawi vice president killed in a plane crash

In a tragic incident, Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others were killed in a plane crash. The aircraft, which went missing on June 10, was found in a mountainous forest region in northern Malawi, confirmed by President Lazarus Chakwera in a televised address.

President Chakwera shared the grim news, stating that rescue teams discovered the wreckage with no survivors. The search for the plane had been ongoing since it disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from the capital city of Lilongwe, en route to Mzuzu.

Malawi Defense Force Commander Paul Valentino Phiri had previously indicated that the plane was suspected to have crashed in the dense forests of Chikangawa. The challenging terrain and heavy fog significantly hampered the rescue operations.

The ill-fated flight was carrying Vice President Chilima along with nine other individuals. The last known position of the plane, as recorded by telecommunications towers, was approximately 10 kilometers into the forest, guiding the focused search efforts in that area.

In response to the incident, President Chakwera cancelled his planned trip to the Bahamas and addressed the nation, expressing his deep sorrow and commitment to the search efforts. "I know this is a heartbreaking situation, but I assure you that every possible effort is being made to locate the aircraft and all the individuals on board," he stated.

The president also revealed that Malawi has sought assistance from neighboring countries, as well as the United States and the United Kingdom, to aid in the search and recovery mission.

This tragic event marks a significant loss for Malawi, as the country mourns the death of its Vice President and the others who perished in the crash.