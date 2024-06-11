Govt declares three official holidays for Eid-ul-Azha

The federal government has announced three official holidays to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's final approval of the holiday schedule. The designated holidays will span from June 17 to June 19. Additionally, with Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, already being public holidays, this results in a total of five consecutive days off for Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

Sources indicate that the Cabinet Division had earlier submitted a summary to the Prime Minister, recommending the holidays from June 17 to June 19. The extended break is intended to provide citizens ample time to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families and communities without the immediate pressure of returning to work.

In parallel, Dubai has announced similar holiday measures. All private schools, universities, and nurseries will be closed from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18, reopening on Wednesday, June 19. The Dubai government has also declared holidays for government employees from June 15 to June 18, with official work resuming on June 19.

Additionally, the UAE's Federal Authority for Human Resources has announced paid holidays for the public sector from June 15 to June 18, in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.

This extended holiday period is expected to facilitate extensive family gatherings and community celebrations, marking the significant occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.