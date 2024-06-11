PAK vs CAN Live Streaming: How to watch PAK VS CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Pakistan will lock horns with Canada in a must-win game of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today (June 11).
Canada finds itself in an unusual and favorable position, outperforming their traditionally stronger opponents. Saad Bin Zafar’s team recently pulled off a surprising 12-run victory over Ireland.
After receiving criticism for a slow chase against India, Babar and Rizwan are expected to adopt an aggressive approach against Canada, irrespective of whether they bat first or second.
Following their Super Over loss to the USA and a narrow 6-run defeat to India, Pakistan must secure victories with a significant run rate to stay competitive, necessitating a top-notch performance tonight.
Canada is likely to field the same lineup after their win over Ireland, while Pakistan might make two changes, bringing in Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed for Usman Khan and Shadab Khan.
Currently, Canada has 2 points from their two games, while Pakistan has yet to score in their initial Group A matches.
The match between these two strong teams is set to start at 7:30 pm PST.
Pakistan Vs Canada today match live Streaming will be available on tamasha, tapmad and Myco apps. Pakistan fans can enjoy free live streaming PAK VS Canada Match on those apps.
|Sr. No
|Live streaming platform
|for android users
|for IOS users
|1
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|2
|Tapmad
|Link
|Link
|3
|Myco
|Link
|Link
Pakistan's Cricket fans can watch Pakistan vs Canada t20 world cup match on Ten sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|227.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.79
|749.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.28
|40.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.78
|914.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.02
|172.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.31
|730.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.21
|312.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
