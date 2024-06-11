Search

PAK vs CAN Live Streaming: How to watch PAK VS CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Web Desk
04:31 PM | 11 Jun, 2024
pak vs canada t20 world cup today match

Pakistan will lock horns with Canada in a must-win game of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today (June 11).

Canada finds itself in an unusual and favorable position, outperforming their traditionally stronger opponents. Saad Bin Zafar’s team recently pulled off a surprising 12-run victory over Ireland.

After receiving criticism for a slow chase against India, Babar and Rizwan are expected to adopt an aggressive approach against Canada, irrespective of whether they bat first or second.

Following their Super Over loss to the USA and a narrow 6-run defeat to India, Pakistan must secure victories with a significant run rate to stay competitive, necessitating a top-notch performance tonight.

Canada is likely to field the same lineup after their win over Ireland, while Pakistan might make two changes, bringing in Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed for Usman Khan and Shadab Khan.

Currently, Canada has 2 points from their two games, while Pakistan has yet to score in their initial Group A matches.

The match between these two strong teams is set to start at 7:30 pm PST.

Pakistan vs CAN T20 World Cup Match live Streaming on Mobile

Pakistan Vs Canada today match live Streaming will be available on tamasha, tapmad and Myco apps. Pakistan fans can enjoy free live streaming PAK VS Canada Match on those apps.

Sr. No Live streaming platform for android users  for IOS users 
1 Tamasha  Link Link
2 Tapmad Link Link
3 Myco Link Link

Pakistan vs Canada T20 World cup Match Live on TV streaming

Pakistan's Cricket fans can watch Pakistan vs Canada t20 world cup match on Ten sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

