Nigerian pilgrim welcomes first Hajj baby, names him 'Muhammad'

Makkah: A 30-year-old Nigerian pilgrim has given birth to a healthy baby boy, marking the first newborn arrival of this Hajj season. The baby, named Mohammed, was delivered at the Makkah Maternity and Children’s Hospital, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The pilgrim arrived at the hospital’s emergency room after experiencing labor pains at 31 weeks of pregnancy. The emergency team quickly assessed her condition and transferred her to the maternity ward, where she gave birth naturally.

While the mother is recovering and reported to be in good health, baby Mohammed is receiving special care due to his premature arrival.

The Makkah Maternity and Children’s Hospital operates at full capacity during the Hajj season to provide comprehensive healthcare services to pilgrims. These services include emergency care, childbirth support, and specialized women’s and children’s medical services. The hospital is well-equipped and prepared to handle numerous births each year during the Hajj season, ensuring that every mother and child receives the utmost attention and care.

The Nigerian pilgrim expressed her gratitude to the medical staff for their dedicated care and attention during the delivery.

This heartwarming event highlights the extensive preparations and medical readiness of Saudi healthcare facilities to support pilgrims during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, ensuring their well-being and safety throughout their spiritual journey.