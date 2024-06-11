Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman's "Nikah" video leaves fans curious

A video featuring Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz in wedding attire has taken social media by storm.

Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, who previously starred together in the 2022 drama "Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha," have sparked rumors with a new video showing them dressed as bride and groom. The video, which has been circulating widely, shows the duo with their faces partially concealed but their wedding attire showing.

The video initially led fans to believe that the popular on-screen couple had tied the knot in real life. Hania Aamir is seen in a stunning white bridal ensemble adorned with golden embellishments and sequins, while both actors wear elegant pearl necklaces and floral garlands.

However, the truth behind the video soon emerged. It turns out that the footage is not from a real wedding but is part of a bridal photoshoot for the clothing brand "Maha Wajahat" and its "Diyar-e-Ishq" bridal collection.

The comment section of Maha Wajahat's official account is filled with affectionate remarks from social media users. One fan commented, "My heart wasn't ready for this bridal photoshoot," while another wrote, "I wish this photoshoot was their real wedding."