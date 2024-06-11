Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman's "Nikah" video leaves fans curious

A video featuring Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz in wedding attire has taken social media by storm.
Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, who previously starred together in the 2022 drama "Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha," have sparked rumors with a new video showing them dressed as bride and groom. The video, which has been circulating widely, shows the duo with their faces partially concealed but their wedding attire showing.
The video initially led fans to believe that the popular on-screen couple had tied the knot in real life. Hania Aamir is seen in a stunning white bridal ensemble adorned with golden embellishments and sequins, while both actors wear elegant pearl necklaces and floral garlands.
However, the truth behind the video soon emerged. It turns out that the footage is not from a real wedding but is part of a bridal photoshoot for the clothing brand "Maha Wajahat" and its "Diyar-e-Ishq" bridal collection.
The comment section of Maha Wajahat's official account is filled with affectionate remarks from social media users. One fan commented, "My heart wasn't ready for this bridal photoshoot," while another wrote, "I wish this photoshoot was their real wedding."
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|227.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.79
|749.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.28
|40.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.78
|914.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.02
|172.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.31
|730.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.21
|312.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
