Pakistani athlete Sinan Ashfaq wins another gold at Canadian Taekwondo Championship

DUBAI (Tahir Munir Tahir) - Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed secured another gold medal at the BBW Canadian Taekwondo Championship in Toronto.

Competing in the under-80 kg weight category, he defeated Mafji Jah of Master Myung’s Taekwondo Martial Arts Club in the semifinals with ease in two straight rounds, and outscored Yumtato Noah of Master Kang's Black Belt Martial Arts Club in the final.

A student at Humber College, Canada, Sinan trains with Black Belt World. Toronto’s most prestigious Taekwondo center operates under the guidance of Grand Master Tommy Chang. Sinan, the son of Ashfaq Ahmed, a senior editor at the English daily Gulf News and former president of the Pakistan Journalists Forum, was born and raised in the UAE.

He represents Pakistan on its national day in international events and plays for Sharjah Sports Club. To date, he has won a total of 10 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals at national and international levels. In August 2022, he also represented Pakistan at the Junior Taekwondo World Championship in Bulgaria, delivering an outstanding performance for his country.

Sinan expressed immense pride in representing Pakistan, stating that it is a wonderful experience, and he hopes to make his country proud.

He thanked his coaches at Black Belt World, Toronto, for their support and training. Sinan is committed to representing his country in international competitions in the coming years.