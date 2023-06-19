Oman shocks Ireland, Sri Lanka beat UAE by 175 runs in CWC Qualifier

In the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Oman defeated Ireland in an incredible victory, while Sri Lanka dominated UAE on Monday.

Sri Lanka stuns UAE

When Sri Lanka decided to bat first, their top-order batsmen showed their talent by amassing magnificent half-centuries. The squad scored the greatest first-innings total of the competition thus far with a dominant total of 355/6 with contributions from Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga.

In the second innings, Hasaranga demolished the UAE's top order by taking three key wickets, showcasing the strength of Sri Lanka's spinners. His outstanding play continued, and in the end, he grabbed six wickets to give his team a resounding victory.

The contest was Sri Lanka and the UAE's first men's One-Day International (ODI) meeting in over 15 years. UAE chose to bowl after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka benefited from Karunaratne's comeback as he showed off his reliable bowling technique under difficult conditions. He contributed to a good opening partnership by hitting six boundaries in the Powerplay.

Huge win for Oman

Oman pulled off a superb run chase to beat Ireland.

Ireland would have been confident after a flurry of lower-order runs helped them to 281/7 against Oman, with Harry Tector and George Dockrell starring with the bat after Oman won the toss and elected to bowl.

But Oman chased their target down in style, with half-centuries from Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas and Zeeshan Maqsood breaking the back of it.

And the win came with 11 balls to spare as Mohammad Nadeem (46*) and Shoaib Khan (19*) finished it off.