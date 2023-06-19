Search

Sunita Marshall explains why she hasn't converted to Islam despite marrying a Muslim man years ago

Web Desk 10:50 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

Sunita Marshall is one of the most gorgeous models and actresses the Pakistani showbiz industry has ever produced.

Winning people's hearts with her stellar performance in ARY Digital drama serial Baby Baji, which is being telecast these days, Sunita Marshall is happily married to Hassan Ahmed and the couple has two adorable kids.

Sunita Marshall recently appeared in Nadir Ali’s popular podcast where she talked about marrying a Muslim man, her family's reaction to her marriage and why she has not converted to Islam even many years after her marriage. 

Sunita Marshall said she is a Christian and her kids follow Islam. It was decided before marriage, she said. She revealed that she has no plans to convert to Islam and there is no pressure on her from her in-laws in this regard. She said that matters related to the religion that her children will follow were decided before her marriage. She said that she will not convert without her inner consent. 

Talking about marriage, she said that she had two wedding events, one was a Muslim marriage event and the other was a Christian marriage event. She said it was her wish to have a ceremony at church. She said that she wore her white gown as well.

