Pakistani directors form first-ever guild to protect showbiz interests

KARACHI – In a historic development for Pakistan's entertainment industry, television, film, and digital directors have come together to establish the Directors Guild Pakistan (DGP), the country's first official trade body representing directors.

The announcement was made at an oath-taking ceremony in Karachi, marking a significant milestone after years of preparation since 2016.

The primary objective of the guild is to provide a unified platform for Pakistani directors to voice their concerns and advocate for their rights within the industry. The DGP's governing body comprises esteemed directors including Shahzad Nawaz, Rafay Rashidi, Saife Hasan, Mehreen Jabbar, and Wajahat Rauf, with Misbah Khalid serving as the founding president.

Mehreen Jabbar, a renowned Pakistani film and television director and producer, emphasized the importance of having bodies that safeguard the interests of all professionals working in the entertainment industry. She described the formation of the DGP as a crucial and much-needed step forward.

Presently, Pakistan has registered trade bodies for producers and actors, namely the United Producers Association (UPA) and the Actors Collective Trust (ACT), respectively. However, a representative body for screenwriters, the Screenwriters Association of Pakistan (SWAP), is yet to be registered.

Wajahat Rauf highlighted the power of raising collective voices and engaging in conflict resolution as an association rather than privately, as it increases the likelihood of positive outcomes. He expressed optimism about the establishment of a directors' guild in Pakistan, emphasizing that similar bodies exist worldwide, representing the interests of actors, writers, and directors.

The DGP aims to offer training, mentorship, and opportunities for international collaborations, as well as to generate sponsorships and funds. Misbah Khalid emphasized the guild's initiatives, such as the Director Development Program, which will promote directors' rights, including fair compensation and creative freedom. The program will also showcase Pakistani content globally and provide scholarships and research opportunities.

Saife Hasan highlighted the benefits that the association would bring to emerging directors who often face challenges such as producer pressure, limited creative freedom, payment issues, and copyright concerns. By uniting under the guild's platform, directors can collectively address these issues and have a stronger impact on industry stakeholders.

While the DGP is currently selective in its membership, the members have expressed their intention to hold elections by the end of the year, opening doors for all Pakistani directors to join hands and contribute to the cause.