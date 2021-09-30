Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's unseen loved-up clicks go viral

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most-liked celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then, the couple drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

Needless to say, the duo has won the hearts of their massive fan following as their latest click has left the internet into a frenzy.

Celebrated the 28th birthday of her husband, Sajal had some tricks up her sleeve to make Ahad's birthday unforgettable with unseen PDA-filled photos with him.

The Alif actor's Instagram post delighted millions of her fans. Sajal wrote “Happy Birthday my Hamlet” followed by heart and kiss emoticons.

On the other hand, Ahad’s mother Samra Raza Mir shared a sweet photo to wish her son on his special day.

On the work front, the couple's spectacular performance in Dhoop Ki Deewar won hearts. The heart-wrenching tale is set against the backdrop of the Kashmir and Pulwama attacks.