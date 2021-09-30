Celebrities react to news of cinemas reopening in eight cities of Pakistan

As the world adjusts to the new normal after battling the pandemic, the movie buffs have recently welcomed another James Bond film with zeal and zest.

Needless to say, the internet including celebrities are wondering when the local cinemas will open and Pakistani films will be released.

Now, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has announced that the cinemas in eight cities of Pakistan including Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be opening very soon.

“Eight cities including Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be allowed to reopen cinemas starting October 1. We are hoping health authorities in Karachi and Lahore will increase vaccination drives so cinemas can reopen in their regions too.”

راولپنڈی اسلام آباد سمیت آٹھ شہروں میں سینیما کھولنے کی اجازت دے دی گئ ہے، امید ہے لاہور اور کراچی کی انتظامیہ ویکسینیشن ڈرائیو کو بڑھائیں گے تاکہ اگلے دس دنوں میں ان شہروں کے سینیما بھی کھل سکیں، ،،۔۔ pic.twitter.com/DprwrYgdLz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 29, 2021

Pakistani celebrities pleasantly reacted to the news of the reopening of cinemas. Fahad Mustafa praised the news of the opening of cinemas after Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet, he praised it while saying, “Wah Wah Wah”.

Wah wah wah ♥️ https://t.co/y18kKrojqF — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) September 29, 2021

#JamesBond premiere today at london ????Hoping to see our cinemas back in action soon ♥️. World is getting bak to normal its a good sign! — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) September 28, 2021

Director Nabeel Qureshi also raised a question that when will cinemas open in Pakistan after hearing that they have opened in the UK.

Cinemas kab khulengey ? — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) September 28, 2021

The Suno Chanda star Farhan Saeed has lauded the decision and took to his Instagram story.