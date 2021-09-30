Celebrities react to news of cinemas reopening in eight cities of Pakistan
Web Desk
05:07 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Celebrities react to news of cinemas reopening in eight cities of Pakistan
Share

As the world adjusts to the new normal after battling the pandemic, the movie buffs have recently welcomed another James Bond film with zeal and zest.

Needless to say, the internet including celebrities are wondering when the local cinemas will open and Pakistani films will be released.

Now, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has announced that the cinemas in eight cities of Pakistan including Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be opening very soon.

“Eight cities including Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be allowed to reopen cinemas starting October 1. We are hoping health authorities in Karachi and Lahore will increase vaccination drives so cinemas can reopen in their regions too.”

Pakistani celebrities pleasantly reacted to the news of the reopening of cinemas. Fahad Mustafa praised the news of the opening of cinemas after Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet, he praised it while saying, “Wah Wah Wah”. 

Director Nabeel Qureshi also raised a question that when will cinemas open in Pakistan after hearing that they have opened in the UK. 

The Suno Chanda star Farhan Saeed has lauded the decision and took to his Instagram story.

Sindh extends closure of marriage halls, cinemas ... 03:15 PM | 19 Jun, 2021

KARACHI – The closure of marriage halls and cinemas in the second-largest province by population has been ...

More From This Category
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's unseen loved-up ...
04:27 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Manj Musik and Ushna Shah's music video ...
03:54 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Mawra Hocane's birthday celebration wins hearts
03:00 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Lata Mangeshkar turns 92
02:32 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Umer Sharif hospitalised in Germany after being ...
10:53 AM | 30 Sep, 2021
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins hearts in Manchester
09:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities react to news of cinemas reopening in eight cities of Pakistan
05:07 PM | 30 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr