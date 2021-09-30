#BabarAzam becomes first Pakistani player to score six #T20 centuries

05:56 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam achieved another milestone of his cricket career as he become the top T20 centurion from Pakistan after he hit his 6th century during Central Punjab’s National T20 Cup match against Northern on Thursday.

Babar made an unbeaten 105 off 63 balls by smashing three 6s and 11 4s helping his team post 200 in 20 overs.

He is followed by Ahmed Shahzad and Kamran Akmal, both have scored 5 centuries. Khurram Manzoor has made 4 while Sharjeel Khan and Mukhtar Ahmed have smashed three centuries, each.

The Pakistan skipper is also the 9th batsman in the world to hit at least six T20 centuries. West Indian Chris Gayle is at the top of the list with 22 centuries.

Babar achieved the milestone in the 185th inning of his career.

