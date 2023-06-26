Search

ICC sets deadline for submitting initial squads for ODI World Cup 2023

Web Desk 08:02 PM | 26 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set a date by which member countries must submit their initial squads for the eagerly awaited ODI World Cup 2023.

All participating nations are reportedly need to finalise and submit their separate squads for the major competition before August 29.

This huge breakthrough represents an important turning point in the team's preparations with only two months till the World Cup 2023 in India gets underway.

The ICC will provide all teams a one-week window before to the event to amend their original selections, thus every team will still have the chance to alter their lineups.

In order to maintain fairness and the competition's integrity after September 29, teams must obtain authorization from the technical committee.

It was announced last week that the ICC will release the eagerly anticipated schedule on June 27, which will also mark the start of the event's 100-day countdown.

ICC announces teams for World Test Championship 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

