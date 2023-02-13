Search

Sports

JA Zaman Invitational Golf enacts a soft start to Grand Memorial Event

Web Desk 03:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
JA Zaman Invitational Golf enacts a soft start to Grand Memorial Event

LAHORE – The nationally acclaimed JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship is awaited enthusiastically by professional golf champions, the merited amateur players, the senior amateurs, juniors and even the lady golf players of the golf arenas of Pakistan. And each year in February when the weather is at its pleasing best, the family of the icon JA Zaman hosts this phenomenal event.

On Sunday, a soft start was ushered in as some noteworthy players associated with Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course gathered to participate in the opening JA Zaman Invitational. The current Convenor of Golf Sarmad Nadeem was there and so was the entrepreneur Tariq Rehman, Aneeq Khawar, Dr Tashbeeb Gulzar, Barrister Zahid Saleem, Hamid Zaman, Omer Farooq, Mehmood A Sheikh, Dr Ameer Ali, Zia Hyder, Aahyan Mumtaz and Gen (R) Tahir.

As for the nine holes competition, they all did try to emerge victorious by playing intensely. And as happens in a competitive race, only a few can win. In the end, the winner gross was Noor Zia and runner-up gross was Mehmood A Sheikh. They played a bit more steadfastly than the others and emerged as deserving winners.

The successful ones in net section were Ahsan Saeed Mian, who won the first net prize while Fahad Yousaf was runner-up net. Hamid Zaman stepped forward to offer gratitude to all participants and hoped they would take part in the main championship also which gets going from February 21.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Hamza claims four titles in 1st Ch Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis

09:20 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Dania Saeed seals SGA Amateur Ladies Golf title

11:39 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

PSL 2023 set to start on Feb 13, Match Schedule, Today’s Match Timings, Live Score and Live Streaming

06:44 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza bids emotional farewell to Grand Slams

05:12 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Sarfaraz Ahmed sings at Shan Masood's wedding event

03:46 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Ace Junior Golf League shines in Islamabad

01:30 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

JA Zaman Invitational Golf enacts a soft start to Grand Memorial Event

03:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th February 2023

09:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271 273
Euro EUR 287 289.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.5 329.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.3 73.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.5 72.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 721.62 729.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: