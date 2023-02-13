JA Zaman Invitational Golf enacts a soft start to Grand Memorial Event

LAHORE – The nationally acclaimed JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship is awaited enthusiastically by professional golf champions, the merited amateur players, the senior amateurs, juniors and even the lady golf players of the golf arenas of Pakistan. And each year in February when the weather is at its pleasing best, the family of the icon JA Zaman hosts this phenomenal event.
On Sunday, a soft start was ushered in as some noteworthy players associated with Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course gathered to participate in the opening JA Zaman Invitational. The current Convenor of Golf Sarmad Nadeem was there and so was the entrepreneur Tariq Rehman, Aneeq Khawar, Dr Tashbeeb Gulzar, Barrister Zahid Saleem, Hamid Zaman, Omer Farooq, Mehmood A Sheikh, Dr Ameer Ali, Zia Hyder, Aahyan Mumtaz and Gen (R) Tahir.
As for the nine holes competition, they all did try to emerge victorious by playing intensely. And as happens in a competitive race, only a few can win. In the end, the winner gross was Noor Zia and runner-up gross was Mehmood A Sheikh. They played a bit more steadfastly than the others and emerged as deserving winners.
The successful ones in net section were Ahsan Saeed Mian, who won the first net prize while Fahad Yousaf was runner-up net. Hamid Zaman stepped forward to offer gratitude to all participants and hoped they would take part in the main championship also which gets going from February 21.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271
|273
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|73.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
