Sabeena Farooq opens up about her dance performance in ‘Tere Bin’

Sabeena Farooq is a stunning Pakistani television star who gained notoriety for her portrayal of Maina in the hit series Suno Chanda. Her latest venture, Tere Bin, is making waves and winning the hearts of audiences everywhere. Her portrayal of Haya is electrifying and has created a storm of memes that have delighted her fans.

Recently, Farooq appeared on "The Haute Talk with Hassan Choudary" where she discussed her comically memorable dance performance. Reflecting on the experience, she jokingly stated that if any film producer were to witness her dancing, they would not cast her in any film roles. She went on to explain that the dance sequence was so funny that it would likely hinder her chances of being cast in future projects.

The 31-year-old mentioned a particular video of hers where she performed a dance, which, according to her, was not synchronized with the music due to a delay in the release of the drama's soundtrack. Despite this setback, she attested to the excellence of the choreography, but the pace was sluggish. She characterized the dance as taking place within a dream sequence.

Despite her successful role as Maina in "Suno Chanda," Sabeena Farooq has faced challenges in securing further acting opportunities and recognition. She spoke about the lack of offers she has received for drama roles.

At first, she was wary of accepting the role of Haya but was eventually persuaded by the production team. She revealed that the cast was often amused by Haya's humorous lines and couldn't suppress their laughter while filming. She is overjoyed with the success of the show and the widespread recognition of her character, who has become a popular source of memes.

She had a strong intuition that "Tere Bin" would be a hit, owing to the dynamic chemistry between Meerub and Murtasim. While Zaidi and Ali initially had doubts about the exaggerated sequences, but the Kashaf star was convinced that the show would be a major success. She further added that she had a wonderful experience working with the cast, including Yumna, Bushra Ansari, Sohail Sameer, and others. She added that her character often finds herself in a multitude of humorous and disastrous situations.