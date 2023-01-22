Search

Yumna, Wahaj's 'Tere Bin' trolled for Haya's cringe-inducing wedding dance

Noor Fatima 07:21 PM | 22 Jan, 2023
Yumna, Wahaj's 'Tere Bin' trolled for Haya's cringe-inducing wedding dance

While the Pakistani drama industry is known for its out-of-the-box ideas and talented actors, there are some projects that display oft-used tropes, monotonous plotlines, and excessively long episodes much to the annoyance of the audience, and if there's one thing that tops it all, it is an actor's exaggerated expressions.

Though it has been quite some time since the internet has had any 'Fiza-Shiza' moment, the drama industry is giving Pakistanis their much-deserved meme material.

Most recently, a project starring A-list actors Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali titled Tere Bin became the center of attention of netizens for this particular scene that shows actress Sabeena Farooq putting on a dance performance that was over-the-top.

For context, Murtasim (played by Wahaj Ali) and Meerab (played by Yumna Zaidi) get married much to the displeasure of Haya (played by Sabeena Farooq). Haya dances at the couple's wedding miserably trying to look sad but fails to do so. As soon as the episode aired, social media users brutally trolled Farooq for her cringe-inducing dance performance and churned out galore memes.

Tere Bin boasts an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, and Fazila Qazi. The drama serial is a 7th Sky Entertainment’s Production, directed by Siraj Ul Haq, and written by Nooran Makhdoom.        

Scene from Pakistani drama serial 'Bepanah' triggers first meme fest of 2023

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

