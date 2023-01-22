Yumna, Wahaj's 'Tere Bin' trolled for Haya's cringe-inducing wedding dance

While the Pakistani drama industry is known for its out-of-the-box ideas and talented actors, there are some projects that display oft-used tropes, monotonous plotlines, and excessively long episodes much to the annoyance of the audience, and if there's one thing that tops it all, it is an actor's exaggerated expressions.

Though it has been quite some time since the internet has had any 'Fiza-Shiza' moment, the drama industry is giving Pakistanis their much-deserved meme material.

Most recently, a project starring A-list actors Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali titled Tere Bin became the center of attention of netizens for this particular scene that shows actress Sabeena Farooq putting on a dance performance that was over-the-top.

For context, Murtasim (played by Wahaj Ali) and Meerab (played by Yumna Zaidi) get married much to the displeasure of Haya (played by Sabeena Farooq). Haya dances at the couple's wedding miserably trying to look sad but fails to do so. As soon as the episode aired, social media users brutally trolled Farooq for her cringe-inducing dance performance and churned out galore memes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@editzbynousheen__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISHQ E AZKAAN????????♥️ (@azaane_ishq)

Bro wasn't interested in her even in her own dreams ???????? Murtasim being whole mood during that cheap dance???? . #TereBin pic.twitter.com/WwleXO1hyi — ✨ (@laziestsoull) January 19, 2023

Haya baji ka dance dekhne ke bad mera tezaab se ankhe dhone ka dil kar rha ha????????????#TereBin #WahajAli pic.twitter.com/DOPo6cDcNF — editsby_laiba (@EditsbyLaiba) January 21, 2023

???????????????????????????? subh se itne vms dekh chuki hu That helicopter helicopter ????????????????????????????#TereBin https://t.co/VAt9tB8uoS — Ana___✨️✨️ (@khwaiishh_77) January 20, 2023

Tere Bin boasts an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, and Fazila Qazi. The drama serial is a 7th Sky Entertainment’s Production, directed by Siraj Ul Haq, and written by Nooran Makhdoom.