Yumna, Wahaj's 'Tere Bin' trolled for Haya's cringe-inducing wedding dance

While the Pakistani drama industry is known for its out-of-the-box ideas and talented actors, there are some projects that display oft-used tropes, monotonous plotlines, and excessively long episodes much to the annoyance of the audience, and if there's one thing that tops it all, it is an actor's exaggerated expressions.
Though it has been quite some time since the internet has had any 'Fiza-Shiza' moment, the drama industry is giving Pakistanis their much-deserved meme material.
Most recently, a project starring A-list actors Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali titled Tere Bin became the center of attention of netizens for this particular scene that shows actress Sabeena Farooq putting on a dance performance that was over-the-top.
For context, Murtasim (played by Wahaj Ali) and Meerab (played by Yumna Zaidi) get married much to the displeasure of Haya (played by Sabeena Farooq). Haya dances at the couple's wedding miserably trying to look sad but fails to do so. As soon as the episode aired, social media users brutally trolled Farooq for her cringe-inducing dance performance and churned out galore memes.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@editzbynousheen__)
View this post on Instagram
maar dalaa,maar daala ????????#TereBin pic.twitter.com/qKfuEK2eny— ???????????????????????? (@billikidost) January 21, 2023
Bro wasn't interested in her even in her own dreams ????????
Murtasim being whole mood during that cheap dance????
. #TereBin pic.twitter.com/WwleXO1hyi— ✨ (@laziestsoull) January 19, 2023
Haya baji ka dance dekhne ke bad mera tezaab se ankhe dhone ka dil kar rha ha????????????#TereBin #WahajAli pic.twitter.com/DOPo6cDcNF— editsby_laiba (@EditsbyLaiba) January 21, 2023
Haya baji ne sare be haye ke record tor diye????????????#TereBin #WahajAli pic.twitter.com/5QdmRkHaK2— editsby_laiba (@EditsbyLaiba) January 21, 2023
FIXED IT????#TereBin pic.twitter.com/1t54sb2EHB— ???????????? (@SyedaaMahamm) January 19, 2023
???????????????????????????? subh se itne vms dekh chuki hu
That helicopter helicopter ????????????????????????????#TereBin https://t.co/VAt9tB8uoS— Ana___✨️✨️ (@khwaiishh_77) January 20, 2023
Tere Bin boasts an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, and Fazila Qazi. The drama serial is a 7th Sky Entertainment’s Production, directed by Siraj Ul Haq, and written by Nooran Makhdoom.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 22, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.