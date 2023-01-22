Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: Remington Pharma clinch title

LAHORE – Remington Pharma edged past Platinum Homes/Master Paints by 7-6 in the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by JS Bank main final played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.
The main final match between Remington Pharma and Platinum Homes/Master Paints proved an enthralling and exciting encounter. Both the sides gave tough time to each other till the third chukker, where Remington Pharma played better polo and excelled with both mallet and polo ponies to take a slight lead, which remained intact till the final whistle. The losing side though tried hard and also managed to score one goal in the last chukker but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit.
From Remington Pharma, Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero as he hammered an impressive hat-trick of goals and he was ably assisted by his teammates Ahmed Bilal Riaz (two goals) and Ahmed Zubair Butt and Basel Faisal Khokhar (one goal each). From Platinum Homes/Master Paints, Iranian player Aamirreza Behboudi fired in fabulous five goals and Sufi Muhammad Haroon struck one goal but their contribution proved too little too late as they lost the final by a narrow margin of 6-7. Earlier in the subsidiary final, Team FG/Din Polo won defeated Team Black Horse Paints by 9½-7.
At the prize distribution ceremony, former Army Chief General Jahangir Karamat (R), former Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Aamir Riaz (R), were the special guests and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers.
Other notables present on the occasion were Brig Badr-uz-Zaman (R), JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Club President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), singer Adeel Barki, polo players, their families and a large number of people from different walks of life.
Talking to the media after the match, former Army General Jahangir Karamat said: "The exciting final of this prestigious polo tournament at the Jinnah Polo Fields shows the level of Pakistan polo, which is increasing rapidly and also shows the interest of the fans that there is a lot of life in this game.”
Brig Badr-ul-Zaman (r) son of General Saeed-ul-Zaman said: "I am very happy with the way the teams and people participated in the tournament organized in memory of my father.” Basel Faisal Khokhar from the winning team said: “It is a great pleasure to win the second eight-goal tournament of the season. We are well prepared to win more titles in this season.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 22, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
