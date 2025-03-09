Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

American Porn Star Whitney Wright visits Taliban controlled Afghanistan – but why?

KABUL – American adult film star Whitney Wright, has found herself at the center of controversy as she visited Iran and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The 33-year-old stirred up heated debate with her visit to the war-torn nation as she posted about her travels. It also sparked concerns that her career could lead to arrest or even the death penalty, given the strict laws in Afghanistan and Iran.

Despite the risk, the pornographic actress continued to document her experiences, flaunting pictures holding an AK-47 rifle, a gesture that many have interpreted as suggesting she was traveling under the protection of Taliban fighters – who suppress women’s rights.

 

A picture shows her wearing a black dress, but the post sparked fierce criticism, with many pointing out the stark contrast between Wright’s free movement as a foreign tourist and the extreme restrictions faced by Afghan women.

Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on women, including a ban on traveling alone more than 72 kilometers without a male guardian, and prohibitions on visiting parks, restaurants, and gyms. Social media users have voiced frustration.

Wright has previously visited several Muslim countries, including Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, which has further fueled the debate about the implications of her travels in countries with repressive regimes.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

