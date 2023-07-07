Is McDonald's closing in Pakistan?

Amidst the ongoing economic recession in Pakistan, world famous fast food chain, McDonald's Pakistani franchise made a cryptic tweet that led fans to believe the worst.

After netizens assumed that McDonald's is going to close through social media posts, the internet went into a frenzy.

On Wednesday, the franchise's Twitter handle posted a black image that read, "We will be back soon" which received an overwhelming response from Twitterati worried about their favourite eatery presumably closing.

We will be back soon❤️ pic.twitter.com/FMNo41LL07 — McDonald's Pakistan (@McDonaldsPK) July 5, 2023

About 20 hours after the tweet was posted, another post appeared, which jokingly stated that the break was taken for a little fun and that the wait is worth it.

It should be noted that McDonald's is definitely not closing any of its franchises anywhere in Pakistan. The posts have been a part of a marketing campaign to stir curiosity among fans regarding the upcoming surprise.

McDonald’s leaving is gonna be my 9/11 — Dexie (@dexiewrites) July 5, 2023

jani yeh larai jhagre apnon mein hotey rehte hain esi baato pe rishte nai torte aao sulah karlo bas suno meri — mujtaba (@jhandeya) July 5, 2023

McDonald's currently has a total of 178 functional outlets across Pakistan.