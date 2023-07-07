Gold price increases by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices increased in domestic market on Wednesday in line with prices in international market.

The price of per tola gold decrease by Rs600 to close at Rs208,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs515 to settle at Rs178,670, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $12 to settle at $1,917 per ounce.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2480 and Rs 2,126.20 respectively.