‘Hania Aamir asked for Rs20Lac to appear on YouTube Podcast’, reveals Adnan Faisal

KARACHI – Actors used to appear for TV shows and podcasts without any charge but in recent times, several showbiz stars have continued to charge fees as appearances on YouTubers or mainstream media require preparation and generate millions for creators.

As demanding fees by celebrities is known as standard industry practice, Pakistani podcaster Adnan Faisal stirred a debate after claiming that actress Hania Aamir requested a fee of Rs20lac to appear on his podcast. Faisal, who recently appeared on a private news channel, made revelations about his podcast experiences.

Faisal said he never paid any celebrity or guest to appear on his show, and that his podcasts featured a variety of personalities from the entertainment, political, and social spheres.

Faisal, while acknowledging Hania as one of the country’s top stars, made it clear that he did not find the amount unreasonable. He was reluctant to meet the demand, as he did not want to set a precedent of paying guests on his podcast.

All artists should be treated equally and that paying one star while others participate for free would not be fair, he said.

Faisal further responded to criticism about the controversial statement made by actress Saima Qureshi on women’s earnings. He explained that her opinion was personal and highlighted her status as both an actress and a businesswoman running her own clothing brand.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

