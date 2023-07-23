Tit for Tat: Indian woman enters Pakistan to marry her lover

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistanis and Indians are telling tales of love in current times. After Seema Haider crossed borders to meet with her lover, Sachin Meena, an Indian woman came into the scene to settle the score.
Anju, a woman from the Uttar Pradesh state of India, left behind everything to unite with her lover, Nasrullah, in Pakistan. The latter is a resident of KPK, but this did not stop let down Anju's morale.
The 35-year-old Indian woman, who is already married, reached Dir in KPK to eternally unite with the love of her life.
Having graduated from a local college in UP, Anju is reportedly not interested in speaking to media outlets, hence only a little information is available.
The couple met online while playing PUBG or Players BattleGround — an online virtual game — only to end up falling in love.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 23 , 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|323
|326
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.