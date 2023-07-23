Tit for Tat: Indian woman enters Pakistan to marry her lover

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistanis and Indians are telling tales of love in current times. After Seema Haider crossed borders to meet with her lover, Sachin Meena, an Indian woman came into the scene to settle the score.

Anju, a woman from the Uttar Pradesh state of India, left behind everything to unite with her lover, Nasrullah, in Pakistan. The latter is a resident of KPK, but this did not stop let down Anju's morale.

The 35-year-old Indian woman, who is already married, reached Dir in KPK to eternally unite with the love of her life.

Having graduated from a local college in UP, Anju is reportedly not interested in speaking to media outlets, hence only a little information is available.

The couple met online while playing PUBG or Players BattleGround — an online virtual game — only to end up falling in love.