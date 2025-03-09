Babar Azam enjoys spiritual moment in Makkah amid backlash over exclusion from Squad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam performed Umrah as the star cricketer flocked to Saudi Arabia during the holy month of Ramazan.

A clip shared by his brother Safeer Azam on Instagram shows the 30-year-old enjoying a date while sitting near Kaaba, with the caption “Alhamdulillah.” Safeer also posted several pictures of the visit with the hashtag “Umrah 2025,” confirming the duo’s spiritual journey during the holy month.

This marks another instance of Babar visiting the holy cities during Ramadan, having also performed Umrah in the previous year, 2024.

The cricketer’s personal moment of spirituality comes amidst storm of controversy regarding his exclusion from Pakistan squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced its squad for the T20I and ODI series, leaving Babar out despite his stellar performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

New Zealand tour, which starts from March 16 to April 5, includes T20I series from March 16 to 26, followed by the ODI series from March 29 to April 5. Babar’s omission from the team has drawn criticism, particularly from his father, who took to social media to express his disappointment. He highlighted Babar’s achievements, including his inclusion in the ICC T20I Team of the Year and the honor of receiving the team’s cap, despite being dropped from the squad.

Despite the recent setback, Babar’s father remains confident that his son will make a strong comeback, with hopes pinned on his performance in the upcoming National T20 and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The controversy continues to spark debate among fans and pundits alike, as they await the future of one of Pakistan’s most prominent cricketing figures.