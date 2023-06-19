Search

Pakistani cricket stars Babar Azam, Rizwan arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

Web Desk 11:54 AM | 19 Jun, 2023
Source: social media

JEDDAH – Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam and flamboyant hitter Mohammad Rizwan have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The annual pilgrimage is slated to start on June 26, and Pakistani stars arrived in Kingdom. A clip of both players offering prayers in Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) mosque went viral on social media.

Media reports suggest that star player Babar Azam is accompanied by his mother during his spiritual journey while Rizwan travelled with his mother and wife.

Following the Hajj, the top player will join Shaheens in the first week of July for the upcoming Test series against Lankan Lions.

Meanwhile, the last Islamic month Zil Hajj begins today in Saudi Arabia, and Hajj will begin on June 26, followed by Arafat Day. The month is considered holy by Muslims, with a series of days important to the faith.

Around 1 million Muslims have gathered in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the Hajj pilgrimage as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Programme, which is supervised and implemented annually by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance. 

The Covid-19 outbreak significantly decreased the number of pilgrims in 2020 and 2021, making this the largest pilgrimage in three years.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Programme Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh thanked the Custodian of the Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for his generosity and keenness to see Muslims perform the rituals of Islam and for assisting those who wish to perform Hajj and can only do that at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Saudi Arabia to host largest Hajj pilgrimage in three years

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 6319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 777.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

