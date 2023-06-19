Pakistani cricket stars Babar Azam, Rizwan arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

JEDDAH – Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam and flamboyant hitter Mohammad Rizwan have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The annual pilgrimage is slated to start on June 26, and Pakistani stars arrived in Kingdom. A clip of both players offering prayers in Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) mosque went viral on social media.

Media reports suggest that star player Babar Azam is accompanied by his mother during his spiritual journey while Rizwan travelled with his mother and wife.

Babar and Rizwan together in Madina Munawra MashaAllah MashaAllah ????❤???? Partners of this world and partners of Jannah InshaAllah ????????❤#rizbar pic.twitter.com/B10lKoGZzw — RizBaristan❤ (@rizbaristann) June 18, 2023

Following the Hajj, the top player will join Shaheens in the first week of July for the upcoming Test series against Lankan Lions.

Meanwhile, the last Islamic month Zil Hajj begins today in Saudi Arabia, and Hajj will begin on June 26, followed by Arafat Day. The month is considered holy by Muslims, with a series of days important to the faith.

Around 1 million Muslims have gathered in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the Hajj pilgrimage as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Programme, which is supervised and implemented annually by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

The Covid-19 outbreak significantly decreased the number of pilgrims in 2020 and 2021, making this the largest pilgrimage in three years.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Programme Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh thanked the Custodian of the Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for his generosity and keenness to see Muslims perform the rituals of Islam and for assisting those who wish to perform Hajj and can only do that at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.