Search

World

Saudi Arabia to host largest Hajj pilgrimage in three years

Web Desk 08:17 PM | 18 Jun, 2023
Saudi Arabia to host largest Hajj pilgrimage in three years
Source: File Photo

MAKKAH – As Hajj 2023 is just a few days away, pilgrims from all over the world have arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Around 1 million Muslims have gathered in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the Hajj pilgrimage as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Programme, which is supervised and implemented annually by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance. 

The Covid-19 outbreak significantly decreased the number of pilgrims in 2020 and 2021, making this the largest pilgrimage in three years.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Programme Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh thanked the Custodian of the Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for his generosity and keenness to see Muslims perform the rituals of Islam and for assisting those who wish to perform Hajj and can only do that at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The minister stressed that the gesture of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques stems from the Kingdom’s desire to serve Islam and Muslims, adding that this gesture that enables thousands of Muslims from various continents to perform Hajj with distinguished services is an annual initiative that the Saudi leadership has been keen on implementing.

He added that the ministry has taken all measures needed to carry out the royal order, in coordination with the Kingdom’s embassies and religious attachés abroad, who are affiliated with the ministry, selecting the pilgrims and providing them with all the necessary help, including facilitating visa issuance and providing services from the moment they depart and during their stay in the Kingdom.

The programme, the minister pointed out, helps many Muslims from countries that were not included in the programme in previous years to fulfil their dream, adding that the ministry has an annual plan to select as many people of different nationalities as possible who have not performed Hajj and help them do it.

Pakistanis can still apply for Hajj 2023 under govt scheme: Here's the procedure and deadline

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Kiswa of the Kaaba raised for Hajj preparations

08:45 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

India to host Miss World 2023 after a gap of 27 years

06:09 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Saudi Arabia launches ‘visiting investor’ visa for businessmen 

01:36 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Salwa Al-Omani: Meet Saudi woman who graduated at age of 70

12:06 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years

03:48 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Expats make over 40% of total Saudi population, reveal fresh statistics

12:37 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia to host largest Hajj pilgrimage in three years

08:17 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 771.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Sunday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,329.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,468 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,499.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Karachi PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Islamabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Peshawar PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Quetta PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Sialkot PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Attock PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Gujranwala PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Jehlum PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Multan PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Bahawalpur PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Gujrat PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Nawabshah PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Chakwal PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Hyderabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Nowshehra PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Sargodha PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Faisalabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Mirpur PKR 222000 PKR 2606

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: