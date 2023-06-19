Ali Wazir arrested again months after his release in sedition case

WANA – Dissent Pakistani lawmaker Ali Wazir has been arrested again, months after his release in a sedition case.
Media reports indicate that the Pashtun activist has been apprehended by the Pakistan Army near the Saplagh checkpost on Monday.
The politician with rebellious nature sets free this February as he spends two years behind bars for alleged sedition.
Unverified reports claim that his recent arrest comes days after his speech at the Miranshah sit-in, in which he used defamatory language about key personalities including the nation’s founder.
More to follow…
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.
Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
