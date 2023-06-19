Ali Wazir arrested again months after his release in sedition case

WANA – Dissent Pakistani lawmaker Ali Wazir has been arrested again, months after his release in a sedition case.

Media reports indicate that the Pashtun activist has been apprehended by the Pakistan Army near the Saplagh checkpost on Monday.

The politician with rebellious nature sets free this February as he spends two years behind bars for alleged sedition.

Unverified reports claim that his recent arrest comes days after his speech at the Miranshah sit-in, in which he used defamatory language about key personalities including the nation’s founder.

More to follow…