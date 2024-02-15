ECP withdraws Awn Chaudhry's victory notification in NA-128

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has withdrawn a notification regarding victory of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Awn Chaudhry in general elections from NA-128 Lahore.

An ECP official informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the hearing of the petition filed by Barrister Salman Akram Raja, who had challenged the IPP candidate’s victory against him.

DG Law of ECP Arshad Khan said the commission would issue a decision after hearing the plea filed by Raja, who was the PTI-backed candidate in NA-118.

A day earlier, Raja challenged IPP candidate’s victory in NA-128 Lahore in the high court. He had urged the court to suspend the notification of Awn Chaudhry’s victory in election 2024.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the ECP from releasing election result of National Assembly constituency NA-128 in Lahore.

Salman Akram Raja claimed the returning officer (RO) violated the election act by not releasing the election result.

Provisional results shared by ECP showed Awn Chaudhry, who was backed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory in NA-128 Lahore with 172,576 votes, against PTI backed independent candidate with 159,024 votes.