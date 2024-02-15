ECP rejects Nawaz Sharif’s plea to withhold NA-15 election results

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected a plea filed by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif seeking stay on election results in NA-15 Mansehra.

A two-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the petition. Although Nawaz Sharif's lawyers did not appear before the commission, the Returning Officer for NA-15 submitted his response to ECP.

The RO stated in his response that the results of the constituency were arranged according to Form 45.

After reviewing the returning officer's response, the election commission rejected the request to stop the notification of the successful candidate.

Nawaz Sharif's lawyers appeared late and requested not to turned down the petition and in response the ECP told him to file a fresh plea.

From NA-15 Mansehra, independent candidate Shahzad Gustasip, supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, defeated Nawaz Sharif in election 2024.