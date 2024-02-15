PTI nominates Omar Ayub for PM slot

ISLAMABAD – PTI has nominated former minister Omar Ayub Khan for the slot of prime minister as political uncertainty deepens amid a race between political parties for forming the government in the Centre.

The announcement was made by former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, saying the party has decided to field Omar Ayub for the premier’s position.

“I have been tasked with contacting the political parties for forming the government,” he said, adding that the PTI would contact ANP, JUI and other parties in this regard.

Calling the election 2024 the worst ever in the history of Pakistan, he said the polls are not even being accepted by the world. "Our mandate has been stolen," he alleged.

He further said that PTI founder Imran Khan would give a date today for a protest against massive rigging in elections.

The development comes a couple of days after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday named Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for prime minister's office.

Reports suggest PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for Punjab chief minister's office.

The final announcement about the person picked as unanimous candidate for prime minister's office will be made after discussions among the allied parties.

The PML-N supremo has given his approval for the names of both Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Provisional results showed independent candidates led the race by winning 101 seats in National Assembly followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which has secured 75 seats.

The PML-N has been struggling to woo the PPP and other political parties to form a coalition government in the Centre.