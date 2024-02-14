When will election for new PM be held in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Political parties in Pakistan have started a process to form government in Centre and provinces following the Feb 8 general elections.

Provisional results showed independent candidates led the race by winning 101 seats in National Assembly followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which has secured 75 seats.

The PML-N has been struggling to woo the PPP and other political parties to form a coalition government in the Centre.

Amid all this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) continues to issue victory notification for the winning candidates.

Pakistani citizen are now waiting for the election for the post of prime minister, president, speaker National Assembly and others.

Reports claimed that the National Assembly is likely to elect the new prime minister on March 4 while the election for the president post would be held on March 8.

They further said that the election for the post of speaker and deputy speaker of National Assembly will be held on March 1 while the NA session would be summoned on Feb 29.

A candidate for the post of the premier is required to secured minimum 169 votes of the 336-member National Assembly, to become the prime minister.

The PML-N has nominated party president Shehbaz Sharif for the PM slot.