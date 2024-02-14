When will election for new PM be held in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Political parties in Pakistan have started a process to form government in Centre and provinces following the Feb 8 general elections.
Provisional results showed independent candidates led the race by winning 101 seats in National Assembly followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which has secured 75 seats.
The PML-N has been struggling to woo the PPP and other political parties to form a coalition government in the Centre.
Amid all this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) continues to issue victory notification for the winning candidates.
Pakistani citizen are now waiting for the election for the post of prime minister, president, speaker National Assembly and others.
Reports claimed that the National Assembly is likely to elect the new prime minister on March 4 while the election for the president post would be held on March 8.
They further said that the election for the post of speaker and deputy speaker of National Assembly will be held on March 1 while the NA session would be summoned on Feb 29.
A candidate for the post of the premier is required to secured minimum 169 votes of the 336-member National Assembly, to become the prime minister.
The PML-N has nominated party president Shehbaz Sharif for the PM slot.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
