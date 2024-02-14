Search

Asif Zardari never called Sher Afzal Marwat: PPP

08:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) denied that there was no any such communication between Sher Afzal Marwat, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Asif Ali Zardari, the former president.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat had earlier stated that he received a call yesterday night from Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

A PPP spokesman responded to Marwat's remarks by saying that the co-chairman of the party had discussed allowing the independent candidates supported by the PTI to establish government. Zardari, though, has already declared that he will support the PML-N for prime minister.

Marwat's comments shouldn't be taken seriously because Asif Zardari has serious conversations with members of political parties, as the official statement went on to clarify.

