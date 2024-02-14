Asif Zardari never called Sher Afzal Marwat: PPP

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) denied that there was no any such communication between Sher Afzal Marwat, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Asif Ali Zardari, the former president.
PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat had earlier stated that he received a call yesterday night from Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
A PPP spokesman responded to Marwat's remarks by saying that the co-chairman of the party had discussed allowing the independent candidates supported by the PTI to establish government. Zardari, though, has already declared that he will support the PML-N for prime minister.
Marwat's comments shouldn't be taken seriously because Asif Zardari has serious conversations with members of political parties, as the official statement went on to clarify.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
